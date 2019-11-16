Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.37) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 932.52% and a negative return on equity of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. On average, analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASND opened at $112.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.59 and a quick ratio of 11.59. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $133.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

