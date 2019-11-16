Asgard Market Capitalization Hits $253,773.00 (ASG)

Asgard (CURRENCY:ASG) traded up 75.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Asgard has a market capitalization of $253,773.00 and approximately $195.00 worth of Asgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Asgard has traded 42.6% higher against the dollar. One Asgard token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00238144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.43 or 0.01446622 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000847 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034936 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00145917 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Asgard Token Profile

Asgard’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,880,918 tokens. The official message board for Asgard is www.medium.com/@asgardecofund. Asgard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Asgard is asgardecofund.io.

Buying and Selling Asgard

Asgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

