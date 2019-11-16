Ashley House (LON:ASH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.60

Ashley House Plc (LON:ASH) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04), with a volume of 64949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.70.

Ashley House Company Profile (LON:ASH)

Ashley House plc engages in the design, construction management, consultancy, and modular construction in the United Kingdom. It operates through Housing and Health sectors, and Off-Site Construction of Accommodation Modules segments. The company is also involved in the designing and constructing community buildings such as housing, student accommodation, fire stations, school classrooms, leisure facilities, and hotels, as well as retail units and kiosks.

