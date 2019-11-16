Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Associated Capital Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on Associated Capital Group from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Associated Capital Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Associated Capital Group stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.69. 2,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.03 million, a PE ratio of 87.91 and a beta of 1.14. Associated Capital Group has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $45.58.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 1,836 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $62,827.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 3,316 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $114,833.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,472 shares of company stock worth $263,529. Corporate insiders own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 85.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,586 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 43.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 45.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

