Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,154,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Assured Guaranty worth $301,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 113,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 568,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,931,000 after purchasing an additional 102,976 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,618,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,197,000 after purchasing an additional 498,139 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 28,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

In related news, insider Howard Albert sold 14,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $622,347.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,143 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,900.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 26,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $1,296,398.85. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 198,222 shares of company stock worth $9,167,042 and sold 90,534 shares worth $4,153,225. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Sunday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.32. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.13 and a 1-year high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.55 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.