Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 486,100 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 607,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Atlantic Power by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 107,917 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,360 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 786,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 93,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 99,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 227,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,872. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. Atlantic Power has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.82.

AT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.