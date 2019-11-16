Atomic Wallet Coin One Day Volume Reaches $550.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001175 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $617,718.00 and approximately $550.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00236840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.01450647 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034688 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00145035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,157,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

