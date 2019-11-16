AT&T (NYSE:T) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.81.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.50. 27,268,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,998,356. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 351,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

