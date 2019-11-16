Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Up 11.5% in October

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 8,160,000 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 960,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13,231.97% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 28,129 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

