Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Aurora Cannabis also reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 110.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million.

Several research firms have commented on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 825.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

