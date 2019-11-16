Autoliv’s (ALV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Nord/LB

Nord/LB reissued their buy rating on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Nord/LB currently has a $252.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALV. ValuEngine cut Autoliv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Autoliv from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.31.

Autoliv stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.34. The stock had a trading volume of 227,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). Autoliv had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 1.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 4.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 1.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 4.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

