Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Laidlaw boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of AVDL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 350,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $5.75.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 608.04% and a negative net margin of 136.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 71,328 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 124,421 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

