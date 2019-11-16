Avangrid’s (AGR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $62.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.18% from the company’s current price.

AGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Avangrid and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:AGR remained flat at $$48.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 302,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,525. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $53.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

