Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 505,900 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 609,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 427,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN ASM opened at $0.49 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.81.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

