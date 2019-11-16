B. Riley Comments on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) – B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARWR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $47.44 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $367,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $387,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $389,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $958,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 66,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $1,879,389.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,521,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $1,547,561.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,104 shares of company stock worth $10,783,025 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

