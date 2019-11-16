B. Riley Trims Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Target Price to $100.00

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Coal’s FY2020 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

ARCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Coal from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Arch Coal from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 price target on Arch Coal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.80.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

ARCH stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.43. 323,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,405. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.39. Arch Coal has a 1-year low of $68.63 and a 1-year high of $101.92.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $3.05. The company had revenue of $619.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.40 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Coal will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

In other news, CFO John T. Drexler sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $55,507.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at $251,745.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Eaves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $125,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,370.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,130 shares of company stock valued at $261,261. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arch Coal in the second quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Arch Coal by 40.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Coal in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Arch Coal in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Arch Coal in the second quarter valued at $75,000.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.