Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Baker Hughes from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

NYSE:BKR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.69. 3,826,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,216,745. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.