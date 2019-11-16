Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BME:BBVA) Receives €5.49 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BME:BBVA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €5.49 ($6.38).

BBVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.40 ($7.44) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bankhaus Lampe set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a twelve month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.