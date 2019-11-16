Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $548,000 Investment in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after buying an additional 827,015 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,610,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 83,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after buying an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFC opened at $52.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.52.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

