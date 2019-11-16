Banco Santander S.A. Sells 2,996 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,775,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,873,000 after purchasing an additional 755,422 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $39.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.59. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $40.53.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

