Banco Santander S.A. Sells 3,554 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in HSBC by 57.2% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in HSBC by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 61,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in HSBC by 6.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in HSBC by 7.8% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 46,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $37.01 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $149.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.40). HSBC had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HSBC from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

