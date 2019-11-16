Bank of America Downgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AA. Credit Suisse Group raised Alcoa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Gabelli downgraded Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,148,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,731. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

