Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 569,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $245.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.11 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Stephens set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

