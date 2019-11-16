Barclays Begins Coverage on Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Shares of RL stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $112.61. 656,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,283. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $82.69 and a 1 year high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $1,138,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $6,639,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,854 shares of company stock worth $39,756,662 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

