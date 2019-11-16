Barclays Increases AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $73.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $64.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup set a $61.00 price target on shares of AerCap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of AER stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.89. 651,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,637. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AerCap has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.81.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. AerCap had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AerCap will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Moon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 2.0% during the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 71,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of AerCap by 5.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 104,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of AerCap by 33.5% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 36,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.