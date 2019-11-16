Barclays Reaffirms “Equal weight” Rating for Hays (LON:HAS)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HAS. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Hays in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hays presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 166.88 ($2.18).

Shares of Hays stock opened at GBX 161.80 ($2.11) on Wednesday. Hays has a one year low of GBX 131.80 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 168.74 ($2.20). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 154.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 151.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a GBX 8.29 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Hays’s previous dividend of $1.11. Hays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

In other Hays news, insider Paul Venables sold 503,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95), for a total value of £749,566.85 ($979,441.85). Also, insider Alistair R. Cox sold 89,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96), for a total value of £133,987.50 ($175,078.40).

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

