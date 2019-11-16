Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 429 ($5.61) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 427.23 ($5.58).

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 377.80 ($4.94) on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 402.50 ($5.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 372.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 362.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.76%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

