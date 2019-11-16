Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Update

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 86,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

BBSI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.40. 32,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $95.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Michael L. Elich sold 2,026 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $192,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,993,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $264,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,279.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,226 shares of company stock worth $474,392 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBSI. BidaskClub downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

