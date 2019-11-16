Bata Market Capitalization Reaches $26,345.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last seven days, Bata has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Bata has a market capitalization of $26,345.00 and $246.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, SouthXchange and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bata Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, SouthXchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

