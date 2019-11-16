BB&T Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,964,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,675,000 after purchasing an additional 656,131 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 3,640.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,556 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 926,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,165,000 after purchasing an additional 32,388 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 70,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cedar Fair by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 537,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,620,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.43 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 528.93% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is a boost from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FUN shares. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

