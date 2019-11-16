BB&T Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 68.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,368,000 after buying an additional 907,360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 439.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 491,778 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at $5,186,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at $4,171,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after buying an additional 364,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald Marston bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

GMRE opened at $13.04 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.