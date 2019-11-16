BB&T Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,504,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after buying an additional 36,417 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4,269.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 228,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $117.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.56. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $123.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

