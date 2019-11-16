BB&T Securities LLC Takes Position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 8,992.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 986.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $523,783.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,699.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 9,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $253,451.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,542.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,951 shares of company stock valued at $933,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $29.40 on Friday. Nutanix Inc has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.09. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 50.25% and a negative return on equity of 172.43%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

