BB&T Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

BB&T Securities LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,264,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $122.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.59 and a 200 day moving average of $118.46. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $122.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

