BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,969,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,515,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,278,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,650.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,601,000 after purchasing an additional 918,100 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,403,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,157,000 after purchasing an additional 850,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 886,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,713,000 after purchasing an additional 823,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XRAY opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.39. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $34.93 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

