BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $161.03 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $123.80 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.76.

