BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $670,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 6,171.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $312,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 96,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 166.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 106,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $25.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09.

