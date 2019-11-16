BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 151 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 10,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,119,000. Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 58,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 105,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of TLT opened at $137.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.92. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.92 and a 52-week high of $148.90.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

