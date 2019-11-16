BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Takes Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,278 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 68,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,135,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,109,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $459.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. TCF Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Vance K. Opperman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCF. TheStreet downgraded TCF Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on TCF Financial from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 target price on TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

