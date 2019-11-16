Beazley (LON:BEZ) Given “Overweight” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set a top pick rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price (down from GBX 460 ($6.01)) on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 598 ($7.81).

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of Beazley stock opened at GBX 536 ($7.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 13.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 595 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 576.03. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 486.60 ($6.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 634 ($8.28). The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.69.

In other Beazley news, insider David Roberts bought 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 532 ($6.95) per share, for a total transaction of £50,274 ($65,691.89).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.