Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Given New $256.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $262.00 to $256.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Becton Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.55.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $248.30. The stock had a trading volume of 977,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.03 and a 200 day moving average of $247.32. Becton Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $264.74.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 9,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $2,506,984.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,417.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $2,450,565.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,707,294.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,174 shares of company stock worth $8,354,013. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $2,062,000. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 48,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,316,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,220,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $559,462,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

