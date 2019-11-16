Beetle Coin Market Cap Reaches $1.13 Million (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $28,800.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $33.94, $32.15 and $24.68.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 206,217,516 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $32.15, $20.33, $50.98, $5.60, $24.43, $18.94, $24.68, $13.77, $51.55, $33.94 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.