Beldex Hits Market Capitalization of $69.26 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Beldex has a market cap of $69.26 million and $217,885.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0707 or 0.00000829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00077409 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000106 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

