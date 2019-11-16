Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 321.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $252,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SYF. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

SYF opened at $37.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $37.33.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.