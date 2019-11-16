Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 172,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL opened at $56.85 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Several research firms have commented on DAL. Macquarie set a $62.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.94.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.