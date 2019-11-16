Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $13,025,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $679,300.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,206.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 624,308 shares of company stock worth $20,800,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.