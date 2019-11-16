Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,550 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,534 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 232.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 5,760.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3,680.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BEN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BEN opened at $27.73 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.