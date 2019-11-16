BHP Group’s (BHP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,995 ($26.07) to GBX 1,860 ($24.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) price target (up previously from GBX 1,810 ($23.65)) on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,775.77 ($23.20).

Shares of LON:BHP traded up GBX 15.40 ($0.20) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,690 ($22.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,085,798 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,682.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,809.51. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.16). The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other news, insider Susan Kilsby acquired 2,900 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,713 ($22.38) per share, for a total transaction of £49,677 ($64,911.80).

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

