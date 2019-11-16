BidaskClub Lowers Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,686. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.17. Gentex has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $29.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $140,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $219,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,826.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,113 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 159.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

