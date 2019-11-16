BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $523.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.39.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 24,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $117,383.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,874,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,511.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 157,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $752,877.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,874,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,511.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,364 shares of company stock worth $1,859,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 45,269 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

